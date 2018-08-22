Arnhem Land women teach textile-printing in Melbs

Their hand-printed fabrics and textiles are sold around the world, now the Bábbarra Women’s Centre from Arnhem Land is holding a special one-day workshop in Melbourne to share their knowledge.

The women, from more than 12 language groups in the Maningrida region, create unique fabrics that tell the ancestral stories of their country and cultures.

The fabrics are featured in the Blak Design Matters exhibition. The exhibition, showcasing Indigenous design from architecture to town planning, will be on at the Koorie Heritage Trust at Federation Square until September 30.