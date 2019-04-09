Are you a Torres Strait dance team after funding?

An invitation has been extended for Torres Strait and Northern Peninsula Area dance teams to submit applications for funding to perform at the 2019 Darwin Festival and Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF).

DAAF is an extension of the 2019 Darwin Festival and runs from the 8th and 21st of August. It is a celebration of music, theatre, art and dance thriving in the heart of the city.

Held on Larrakia country, DAAF promotes education about Indigenous culture and brings together people from all walks of life.

Over 70 Torres Strait and Aboriginal-owned and operated Art Centres are expected to be in attendance, displaying works from over two thousand First Nation artists.

The opportunity to perform is being provided by the Torres Strait Regional Authority (TSRA) Dance Strategy and delivered through the TSRA Culture, Art and Heritage Programme to support the development and promotion of Torres Strait Dance.

TSRA Chairperson, Mr Napau Pedro Stephen, said in a statement that TSRA’s Culture, Art and Heritage Programme worked intimately with organisers to gather the valuable and positive experiences which will connect visitors to the culture and art alive in the region.

“The Festival and Fair attract thousands of visitors to the Northern Territory, showcasing a spectacular diversity of work and a vibrant and immersive public program,” Mr Stephen said.

The team selected to perform at DAAF will receive funding to cover the cost of travelling to Darwin to perform.

“Since 2011, the TSRA has supported dance teams through the Dance Strategy initiative to extend their experience at major national and international events, including the Yirramboi Melbourne Indigenous Arts Festival, WOMADelaide, and the Henley Festival in the United Kingdom,” said Mr Stephen.

Applications close 4pm, Friday 3rd May and all teams are encouraged to apply.