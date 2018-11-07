Anthony Mundine threatens to sit through anthem in Brisbane bout

Anthony Mundine will fight Jeff Horn on the final Friday of November and the trash talk is heating up.

While training in Eloura in Queensland last week, Mundine declared to reporters, “He’s all hype, I’m going to prove he’s all hype.”

Horn, meanwhile, has admitted he has taken some time to overcome his world title loss to Terence Crawford in June.

Mundine’s last fight, against Tommy Browne in Sydney, ended a two-fight losing streak for the Australian.

Horn didn’t have much to say in reply to Mundine’s comments, except that he wants to leave his talking for the ring.

“I’ll show him how I can adjust to him,” Horn said.

Both fighters will want to put on their best performance with ESPN announcing it will live stream the Brisbane bout.

It’s not clear how popular the fight will be in the US, with the unfriendly timezones forcing American fans to rise at various early hours to catch the action.

Mundine will certainly catch the attention of the American audience in the news if he does as promised, and sits for the national anthem.

The veteran labelled the anthem a “white supremacist song”. Many players in the National Football League have refused to stand during the US national anthem to raise awareness about racism and police brutality.

“They’re talking about playing the anthem,” Mundine told reporters in October.

“If they play the anthem I’m sitting down. I can’t stand for that, it’s a white supremacist song.”

“Tell the truth. Tell it how it is. Don’t sugarcoat it. Be honest with people so they can see for themselves. The fight, the plight, the struggle, the constant everyday injustice of Indigenous people, it’s got to stop.”

“I’m not going to stand for that anthem. I don’t care when it’s played, I don’t want it to be played before I come out,” he said.

A win for Horn will correct his path to the world title, but there is a lot on the line.

If he fails to defeat the 43-year-old, it won’t help his fight outside the ring, where he’s trying to convince a long list of US detractors that he’s ready for another shot at a legitimate world title.

By Keiran Deck