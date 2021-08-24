Cronulla Sharks prop Andrew Fifita is out of the ICU at Royal Brisbane Hospital following successful laryngeal surgery after a blow to the throat during a match against the Newcastle Knights last weekend.

He was placed in an induced coma after the Sunday match and woke up on Friday.

The 32-year-old recounted the moment he woke up, crying as he explained the traumatic ordeal.

“I heard the doc say ‘Andrew it’s time to wake up,’” Fifita told The Daily Telegraph.

“By then I’m f***ing screaming … he squeezed my hand … then I woke up. I thought it was an hour [had passed by], I didn’t know it was five days.

“I said ‘where’s my footy shorts’ … and I go ‘where’s my missus? It’s been an hour’, like she’s five minutes up the road.

“He goes, ‘You know it’s Friday?’ and I said, ‘What? Bulls**t, it’s been an hour’, and he goes, ‘No, you’ve been here for five days in hospital’.”

The Wiradjuri/Tongan man is currently speaking with the assistance of a tracheostomy tube and said he had to be taught how to walk and talk again.

Fifita met with injured triathlete Alexa Leary in hospital who has been recovering from a life-threatening bike crash in July.

Leary was clipped by a car and suffered major injuries and fractures to her scapula, shoulder blade, wrist and ribs, a collapsed lung and significant nerve damage, as well as a severe head injury.

He took to his socials saying the 20-year-old has put his injury into perspective.

“If you were thinking I had a bad couple of weeks everyone has to go on and follow Lex,” Fifita wrote.

“Lex has a bigger battle then [sic] me. Made me feel how good life is today. Thank you for being my grateful of the week.

“You taught me a lot by being in your presence. I’ll forever remember that moment.”

Fifita is expected to make a full recovery and play NRL again, with his sights set on taking the field in 2022.

By Teisha Cloos