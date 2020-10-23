The Uluru Statement from the Heart firmly put Indigenous issues across Australia on the national agenda.

But in a 24/7 media cycle, the sad reality is that headlines come and go.

Thankfully long after the TV cameras turned their lens- es in 2017 to cover the statement, there remains a woman determined to fight every day until her people — the First Nations peoples of Australia — are respectfully recognised in the Constitution.

Aunty Pat Anderson is a household name in Aboriginal homes around the country.

It’s a name likely to grow in recognition as the push for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament continues.

Ms Anderson has served in the Aboriginal health sector for more than half a century. In the 1960s, she had a radical message for government — that Aboriginal people needed their own health service.

They don’t like going to mainstream clinics. People stare. Racism is rife.