Already thinking of Chrissy shopping? The Tarnanthi Art Fair could be for you …

Indigenous artists are travelling from the far corners of Australia to Adelaide for the annual Tarnanthi Art Fair, which will be held from October 26 to 28.

More than 40 art centres from across Australia representing hundreds of artists will present works for sale from as far afield as the Tiwi Islands, Arnhem Land, Central and Western Deserts, Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands, the Kimberley and the Pilbara.

Terazita Turner-Young, an arts worker at the Tangentyere Artists Aboriginal Art Centre at Alice Springs, is preparing to make the trip to Adelaide for the fair where she will help show the works of between 30 and 40 Tangentyere and Yarrenyty-Arltere artists.

The art works range from canvasses to soft sculptures and jewellery, but also items such as T-shirts, tea towels and footballs.

Ms Turner-Young says it’s a great opportunity for people to do their Christmas shopping, as well as pick up special items. The art fairs also provide a valuable income stream for artists.

“These art fairs are important because we are taking artists’ work and at the end of the day it is money in artists’ pockets,” she says.

Last year the Tarnanthi Art Fair generated $810,825 in sales.

The Tarnanthi Art Fair runs from October 26 to 28 at Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute.

For further details, visit tarnanthi.com.au.



By Wendy Caccetta