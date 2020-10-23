This article contains the name and image of someone who has passed.

It also contains graphic content and references to suicide.

The alleged rapist of 11-year-old Aboriginal girl, Annaliesse Ugle, has been arrested on further child sexual abuse charges.

The alleged abuser, 66-year-old Peter Frederick Humes, faces charges against a second victim who was 5-years-old at the time.

This follows the death of Annaliesse who attempted to take her own life.

She was found by her mother early Monday morning and airlifted to Perth Children’s Hospital. On Tuesday afternoon, her life support was turned off.

It is believed that Annaliesse was living in close proximity to her alleged rapist.

Humes faced six charges of indecent dealing and five counts of sexual penetration of a child under 13 between 2014 and 2020. He was charged and granted bail.

Annaliesse was remembered at a vigil which took place on the steps of Parliament House on Thursday. Over 100 community members gathered, laid flowers and lit candles in memory.

Annaliesse’s mother Samantha Wilson addressed the crowd.

“She was bright, bubbly, loved her family and her family loved her,” she said.

“Police and the courts let her down.

“This little girl should’ve been protected. She should’ve been. But something went wrong. Something failed.”

WA Premier, Mark McGowan formally apologised to the family on Thursday.

“It’s very, very sad. An 11-year-old girl taking her own life is beyond description,” said the Premier.

“Clearly, an error was made. The police have acknowledged that. I am very sorry for everyone involved that this whole set of events has occurred.

“There’ll be a full coronial inquiry into these matters and the child abuse squad is obviously continuing to investigate the matters. It is just a human tragedy.”

The “error’ has called into question the effectiveness of Bail Act 1982 (WA).

“In general, bail is considered on a case by case basis and aligned with the bail act, however an early assessment of this case, and the seriousness of the offences, tells me that police bail should have been opposed and not considered,” Regional Assistant Police Commissioner, Jo McCabe said.

“This will ultimately be a matter for the coroner, but I’m here today to say that WA Police will take ownership of any issues where we can improve to prevent something like this occurring again.”

National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project Director Megan Krakouer and National Co-ordinator, Gerry Georgatos have been supporting the family since Monday.

“It is now imaginable that children as young as 11 are lost,” said Georgatos.

“It shouldn’t be 6, 7, 8 or 9 -year-olds attempting suicide. These are preventable, these are avoidable, there needs to be the support in elevating and improving lives and circumstance.”

“The highest rate of suicidality are people who live below the poverty line. Poverty becomes a pool for other issues and vulnerabilities.”

“In the end, there has to be leadership … there has to be courage by governments.”

Krakouer notes the importance of media in bringing to light the concerns of the family.

“The media has been positively part of this family’s journey of the pain and suffering and the validation has been vital,” she said.

“I despair at the thought of where the family would be today if they hadn’t reached out to us. They are now not alone.

“Their voice in the media is their very right instead of internalising grief. They speak for many.”

“Child sexual abuse is a vile reprehension. Silence perpetuates it. Silence means a permanency of suffering. No place for silence. Not only is silence damaging and cruel. It is unlawful,” added Georgatos.

By Rachael Knowles