A State funeral was held for Rosalie Kunoth-Monks on Thursday, honouring her lifetime of dedication to advancing the cause of First Nations people.

Arrernte, Amatjere and Alyawarre woman Dr Kunoth-Monks, who died in January aged 85, was honoured at the Desert Knowledge Precinct in Mparntwe (Alice Springs).

Batchelor Institute of Indigenous Tertiary Education chairwoman Pat Anderson said Dr Kunoth-Monks was missed by many.

“She leaves behind a legacy of advocating and campaigning tirelessly throughout her life for the welfare, recognition and advancement of First Nations peoples,” she said.

“Dr Kunoth-Monks is remembered for her long and lasting involvement with Batchelor Institute, where she was an inspiring leader who encouraged both students and staff toward meaningful pathways for employment, further study opportunities and community leadership.”

Ms Anderson said Batchelor Institute was honoured to host the service at its Desert People’s Centre campus, just outside the town centre of Mparntwe.