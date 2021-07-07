The NRL season is only 16 games in and already Alex Johnston and Josh Addo-Carr are equal on the top scorer list with 19 tries each.

Torres Strait Islander and Papua New Guinea man Alex Johnston became the first player since 1910 to record multiple tries in four consecutive games for the Rabbitohs on Sunday.

The 26-year-old winger is currently sitting in the third spot for most tries scored for the Rabbitohs with a total 123 tries in 158 games.

The Redfern side almost squeezed Johnston out of the club last year but he managed to re-sign on a reduced two-year deal until the end of 2022.

Wiradjuri and Gunggandji man Josh “The Foxx” Addo-Carr has been Melbourne’s leading try scorer for the past four seasons with 89 tries in 110 games.

He debuted with the West Tigers in 2016 where he played 9 games and scored 6 tries, with his career total now at 95 tries in 119 games.

You do the math 🔥 Josh Addo-Carr becomes the first player in 71 years to score six tries in an #NRL match. pic.twitter.com/zQfcvBNUPU — NRL (@NRL) May 6, 2021

The 25-year-old scored 16 tries through the first 14 rounds, which had not been achieved since Canberra’s John Ferguson in 1988. In round 9 the Storm speedster achieved a club record of six tries against the Rabbitohs.

The winger is set to move to the Bulldogs in 2022 to be closer to family. He was granted a four-year deal at Belmore reportedly worth more than $2 million.

Although there is still a bit of a climb for the Foxx to reach the all-time try scoring greats, Johnston is backed to make it before the end of his career amongst the likes of Billy Slater (190) and Ken Irvine (212).

By Teisha Cloos