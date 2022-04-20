Madison Prespakis is preparing to ‘live out a childhood dream and don the sash’ after jumping from Carlton to rivals Essendon for the upcoming AFLW season.

The Dja Dja Wurrung woman and former league MVP spent four years at the Blues whilst establishing herself as a gun of the competition.

The news came last week as Essendon, one of four expansion teams joining the competition in 2022-23, made the huge boost to their list by signing the 21-year-old on a two-year deal as they build toward their debut season.

Teammate Georgia Gee will join Prespakis in leaving Princes Park in favour of the Bombers, adding to the list of player movements from around the league drawing criticism from a number of angles.

Prespakis grew up supporting the Bombers and said the move was the right decision for her career in a heartfelt post to Instagram.

“As an athlete/individual I want to keep striving to get better in all aspects of my life,” she said.

“I truely believe that this step is the right one for me.”

She leaves Carlton as multiple club best-and-fairest after picking up her third on April 6.

Speaking on the Age’s Real Footy podcast on Tuesday, journalist Jake Niall said the addition of four clubs would significantly impact the competition’s development given the imbalanced money new teams can extend towards star players.

“The AFL have scrambled expansion without thinking through the effect on fans” Niall said.

“They (Carlton) have lost three marquee players now.

“This is not about the players decision, it’s about the framework of rules that the competition sets up.”

Sydney, Hawthorn and Port Adelaide will join Essendon in entering the AFLW next season, rounding out all 18 clubs in concert with the men’s game.