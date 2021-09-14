The AFLW season has been pushed back to January 2022.

The AFL and AFL Players Association informed the clubs they won’t be kicking off their season in December as planned, and instead, will have to hold off until January.

It’s the sixth season of the women’s AFL competition and the decision was said to have been made with the intention to protect the health and safety of the competition in lieu of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

AFL Players Association CEO Paul Marsh said the decision to push back the season was a sensible one.

“The players’ ongoing flexibility is to be commended,” he said.

“We appreciate the AFL’s willingness to … work with us to recognise the impact of these changes on the players’ non-football lives in the agreement we have reached with them.”

AFL General Manager Women’s Football Nicole Livingstone said the league is committed to completing a full 10-round season plus finals, a step-up from the nine rounds in 2021.

“We will continue to listen to and work closely with the players and their clubs to ensure the best possible outcome for everyone in the game,” Livingstone said.

“We openly acknowledge there are unique challenges and recognise the non-football commitments of both AFLW players and staff and through this open dialogue.

“We know the AFLW community is absolutely determined to work through them to achieve another ground-breaking season.”

AFL Women’s Competition will commence on the weekend of January 6 – 9, 2022.

By Teisha Cloos