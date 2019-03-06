AFL summit strengthens bonds between old and new players

Adelaide has hosted its first AFL Indigenous All Stars Summit to help improve the bond between the Indigenous players in the league.

The AFL Players Association organises the event every two years, to bring together the top Indigenous players in the country.

Senior Indigenous players took the opportunity to improve their relationships with new AFL players.

Port Adelaide ruckman Paddy Ryder said he enjoyed sitting down with some of the younger athletes.

“The needs are always changing for the players with the game changing so it’s important to sit down and talk about it,” Ryder said.

St Kilda draft pick Robbie Young joined the camp for the first time this year. He had the added benefit of visiting his home town during the event.

The Summit spent time in Point Pearce for cultural activities.

“When I was going through the itinerary and found out we were coming back to my home, I felt really proud,” Young said.

The Summit was also a chance for AFL officials to learn more about Indigenous culture.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan joined the group for a day in the Adelaide Hills, along with Port Adelaide CEO Keith Thomas and St Kilda’s boss Simon Lethlean.

The effort from the executives to learn more meant a lot to Melbourne defender Steven May.

“It’s great to have all the AFL execs, a lot of high-powered guys here, Gill doing a dance last night around a fire,” May said.

By Keiran Deck