AFL stars hit b’ball court for cancer fundraiser

January 16, 2019

Chris Johnson, left, will play in the Wudzy basketball game in Victoria to raise money to fight cancer. Photo by the Brisbane Lions.

Three former AFL stars will headline an inaugural basketball charity match in Melbourne this week.

Brisbane star forward Chris Johnson, Collingwood’s Chris Egan, and versatile midfielder Nathan Lovett-Murray will take to the court to raise money for cancer patients.

The event will double as the launch of a new app – ‘Wudzy’ – that will help cancer patients find treatment for their condition around the world.

Several local basketball players will join the former AFL stars on the court, including Dandenong Rangers’ championship player Tenaya Phillips and 6’9” Knox Raiders’ David Stiff.

Half time will see a 3-point competition headlined by former Richmond star Jake King.

The competition organisers, Wudzy, are raising funds for Chicks for Charity, to help cancer patients who need help paying for treatment and living expenses.

The game is on Wednesday night at the State Basketball Centre in Victoria.

Watch it live here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1485596354904150/

By Keiran Deck

