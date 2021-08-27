The AFL’s top eight have been locked in and are revving to go with Port Adelaide (2nd) and Geelong Cats (3rd) kicking off the qualifiers at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

Adelaide Oval has just been approved for 20,000 fans to attend the match, after being capped at 15,000 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Super Saturday’s clash will see a battle of the Sydney teams when the Swans (6th) take on the Giants (7th) in the first elimination final at UTAS Stadium in Launceston.

The first qualifying final will also be hosted in Adelaide when Melbourne (1st) take on Brisbane Lions (4th) on Saturday night.

The last elimination final is being held on Sunday at UTAS Stadium where the Western Bulldogs (5th) will face off against Essendon (8th).

How AFL finals work

The winners of the two qualifying finals advance to host the two preliminary finals, while the losers of the first qualifying final hosts the winner of the first elimination final in the first semi-final.

This means the loser of the Melbourne v Brisbane Lions game will host the winner of the Western Bulldogs v Essendon game in the first semi-final.

The loser of the Port Adelaide v Geelong Cats game will host the winner of the Sydney Swans v GWS Giants game in the second semi-final.

The winner of the Melbourne v Brisbane Lions game will host the winner of the second semi-final (Port Adelaide, Geelong Cats, Sydney Swans or GWS Giants) in the first preliminary final.

The winner of the Port Adelaide v Geelong Cats game hosts the winner of the first semi-final (Melbourne, Brisbane Lions, Western Bulldogs or Essendon) in the second preliminary final.

The winners of the two preliminary finals will face off in the much coveted 2021 AFL Grand Final, with the location still to be decided due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

By Teisha Cloos