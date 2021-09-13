The AFLs’s top two teams have been decided and the Western Bulldogs will face-off against the Melbourne Demons on home soil for the Grand Final.

Perth Stadium will host the teams in a premiership match for the first time in 67 years, with the Bulldogs aiming to take out the win once again after winning the flag against the Demons at the MCG in 1954.

Melbourne ran-away with their preliminary win against Geelong on Friday taking out the match 125-42.

Small forward Kysaiah Pickett had a magical game, kicking three goals to help his team reach the big stage for the first time since 2000.

Saturday’s match between the Bulldogs and Port Adelaide was another upset match with the Bulldogs winning 116-45.

The Dogs have their sight set on winning their second premiership in 6 years and have the chance to do it for the first time in front of a home crowd.

Yes, that really did happen 😍 OFF TO THE GRAND FINAL! pic.twitter.com/wv7S79iANx — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) September 11, 2021

Both teams are neck-to-neck after one win each this season when they’ve played each other in rounds 11 and 19.

The Dees’ have 12 premierships from 17 visits under their belt and share the record for the most consecutive Grand Finals with 7 in 1954-60.

The Bulldogs on the other hand have only won two premierships since joining the VFL/AFL for the 1925 season and broke the third-longest premiership drought in history in 2016, when they upset Sydney by 22 points.

Although Grand final entertainment is yet to be locked in, tickets are selling and both of the competing clubs have been allocated 12,000 tickets for members.

Victoria is set to still have a Grand Final public holiday the day before the game is played on Friday September 24.

By Teisha Cloos