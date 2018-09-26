AFL awards Demons’ defender for work with Indigenous youth

Melbourne Demons’ defender Neville Jetta has won the 2018 Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award at the AFL’s night of nights in Melbourne.

Jetta, who is an ambassador for Headspace and the Red Cross, claimed the award for his work in a range of school-based programs supporting Indigenous youth.

AFL clubs placed the nominations and Jetta finished ahead of the Gold Coast’s Jarrod Harbrow, North Melbourne’s Ben Brown and Port Adelaide’s Justin Westhoff.

The AFL awards the winner $20,000 plus a further $20,000 from the Jim Stynes foundation to go to the charity of Jetta’s choice.

