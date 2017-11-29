Adrian’s deadly legs conquer marathon

A Broome man has finished third in one of the toughest races on the planet – Chile’s Volcano Marathon

Adrian Dodson-Shaw, the head coach of Indigenous Marathon Project and the first Indigenous Australian to tackle the race, was one of four Australians to travel to the Atacama Desert for the high-altitude, extreme event.

He finished in a time of 6:04:03.

“I was actually surprised by how well things went,” Dodson-Shaw said.

“Most of the runners took off at the start like a bat out of hell, but you need to pace yourself.

“Those ascents at the end were killers. You really feel the altitude when you’re up that high; it’s like someone’s standing on your chest.

“It’s such an amazing race, and while I may be the first Indigenous Australian to have done it, I know I won’t be the last.”

Dodson-Shaw is no stranger to a challenge, having competed in the New York City Marathon in 2014 as a member of the IMP, and the North Pole Marathon in 2015.

Now based in Canberra with Rob de Castella’s Indigenous Marathon Foundation, he has had to fit in long runs around the capital while preparing the 2017 IMP squad for its own life-changing marathon experience.

De Castella said third place was a fitting reward for Dodson-Shaw’s hard work and commitment.

“What Adrian has done is remarkable,” de Castella said.

“Running just his third marathon, and doing it at extreme altitude, through the desert sands and rocky hills, in one of the most remote and isolated parts of the world is incredible.

“It shows his amazing strength of purpose and an unstoppable drive to show all Australia what young Indigenous men and women can do.”

The IMP is a program of the Indigenous Marathon Foundation, a not-for-profit Foundation established by world champion marathon runner Rob de Castella.

Each year IMP selects a squad of 12 young Indigenous men and women to train for the New York City Marathon.