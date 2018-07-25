Actress Teresa discovers there’s Moore to life

Noongar Yamatji woman Teresa Moore is preparing for the trip of a lifetime as one of a new crop of young actors from the WA Academy of Performing Arts to head to Hollywood.

Famous graduates of the leading performing arts school include Hugh Jackman and Jai Courtney — two of Tinseltown’s biggest stars.

Now Moore, 22, a final year acting student, will try her luck with other graduates when they head to Los Angeles in December to showcase their talents.

During the trip the young hopefuls will meet with industry heavyweights, join in acting workshops and screen test for casting directors.

But acting isn’t Moore’s only talent. She was initially reluctant to give up playing netball at an elite level.

“I didn’t enroll straight after high school because I was playing national level netball which I would have had to give up, and wasn’t ready to choose between acting and netball,” she says.

But after enrolling in the Aboriginal Performance Course and then going on to study for a Bachelor of Arts (Acting), Moore, whose father John Moore is also an actor, hasn’t looked back.

“There are so many reasons I love acting, but I guess the main reason is that I love to tell stories,” she says.

“I love to go on the journey and become immersed in the character of the person I’m playing. I particularly enjoy telling true stories from my own culture and speaking for people who may not have a voice or the ability to speak for themselves.”