From bushfires, to a pandemic, to a global recession—it’s no surprise environmental and employment policy have taken centre stage in the 2020 Australian Capital Territory (ACT) election.

With election candidates unable to campaign as usual due to COVID-19 restrictions, NIT has kept an eye out on party policy to provide a summary of the major parties’ positions.

Read on to learn about the positions of ACT Labor, the Canberra Liberals and the ACT Greens.

Environment

Both ACT Labor and the Canberra Liberals support net zero carbon emissions by 2045, with the ACT Greens supporting “striving for net zero emissions by 2030”. Under the current ACT Government, formed by a Labor-Greens Coalition, the ACT has been in front with their target for net zero emissions by 2045.

Unlike ACT Labor and ACT Greens, the Canberra Liberals have not outlined a detailed policy on how to achieve their target.

Contained in their policy statements, ACT Labor and ACT Greens both state they will fund the Namadgi National Park bushfire recovery and will continue to hire more Ngunnawal Rangers. Both parties also have policies stating they will include the use of traditional land management practices in consultation and partnership with Traditional Custodians.

Both ACT Labor and ACT Greens also have policies surrounding cutting government ties with fossil fuel companies. The Canberra Liberals have not announced any policy on this matter.

The Canberra Liberals’ environmental policies focus predominantly on planting more trees—pledging to plant one million over the course of a decade—to create urban green spaces.

The ACT Greens have the most bold and comprehensive environmental policy, promising a funded ten-year plan for the protection of heritage sites, including First Nations cultural sites.

Employment

Economic growth and creating local jobs are central issues for the 2020 ACT Election after the pandemic has seen around 5,000 Canberrans lose their jobs.

ACT Labor have released their Jobs and Economic Recovery Plan which will invest $4.9 billion in stimulus measures. The party has set the ambitious target of having 250,000 people employed in local jobs by 2025.

The Canberra Liberals’ approach to “strengthening the economy” involves freezing commercial rates for landlords to provide relief for tenants, supporting tourism, a $40 million boost for road maintenance projects and building sports facilities.

The ACT Greens plan to create 4,500 new jobs, with a focus on creating “green building” jobs that support a fossil fuel free future. Their policy also includes doubling their annual investment in alcohol and drug services, creating about 100 jobs.

Housing

With a shortfall of approximately 3,000 social housing dwellings and around 1,600 people who are homeless in the ACT, affordable and inclusive housing is a pressing election concern.

ACT Labor have announced they will continue to implement the ACT Housing Strategy, as well as provide an additional 260 social housing dwellings including 60 new homes suited to older Canberrans and people living with disability.

The Canberra Liberals have said they will deliver 1,200 community housing properties over four years and 60 new public housing properties, with upgrades to existing properties.

The ACT Greens have announced a $200 million investment into new social housing over a four-year period. The party also plans to also deliver First Nations-led, co-designed housing models for First Nations communities.

Incarceration rates

ACT Labor have said they will conduct a review of the rates and causes of Indigenous incarceration in the ACT, which will be led and informed by the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

Most notably, the ACT Greens have pledged to reduce Indigenous incarceration rates in line with non-Indigenous rates by 2030, as part of a $20 million Justice Reinvestment package.

ACT Greens Leader, Shane Rattenbury, said meeting the target is ambitious as it extends beyond the national Closing the Gap target, which aims to reduce Indigenous overrepresentation in the justice system by 15 per cent as of 2031.

Additionally, the ACT Greens have claimed they will invest in a range of programs, current and new, such as the Ngurraambai Bail Support program, the ACT Government’s Justice Housing Program, the ACT Drug and Alcohol Court and the Yarrabi Bamirr family-centred program.

As for the Canberra Liberals, they have not announced any policy on the issue of Indigenous incarceration rates.

Health

ACT Labor and the Canberra Liberals have both pledged to hire 400 more healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, to address the growing population of the city.

ACT Labor has begun early works on a $500 million expansion of the Canberra Hospital, which plans to add 148 inpatient beds, extra emergency beds and intensive care beds. They’re also pledging to work with Aboriginal health and community services to deliver a culturally appropriate residential alcohol and other drug rehabilitation service, as well as ensuring all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children have more timely access to ear, nose and throat surgery.

The Canberra Liberals’ health policies focus on reducing costs and delivering better access to health services, as well as pledging to halve wait times on surgeries.

The ACT Greens have a detailed health and social equity policy, with a section dedicated to First Nations Peoples. The party plans to establish a unit in Canberra Hospital’s emergency department to manage drug and alcohol-related presentations designed to reduce emergency times.

All parties have pledged to invest in better mental health support, with a focus on young Canberrans.

The ACT Election is on Saturday October 17.

By Grace Crivellaro