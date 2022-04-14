The Northern Territory government has begun delivering culturally responsive education in remote communities through the Remote Aboriginal Teacher Education model.

The program will be delivered by increasing the number of Aboriginal teachers and educators in remote classrooms.

The RATE model is implemented by the government in partnership with Charles Darwin University and Batchelor Institute.

The model will streamline support for Aboriginal educators through the delivery of a targeted suite of professional learning opportunities.

Education Minister Lauren Moss said the program would create a streamlined approach for about 250 Aboriginal assistant teachers across the 108 remote Territory education settings.

“The model creates a talent pipeline that drives growth and ensures future sustainability of our Aboriginal educator workforce in Territory education settings,” she said.

The tertiary component of this model involves eight remote communities and is available to Aboriginal educators from Adelaide River, Alice Springs Galiwinku, Groote Eylandt, Millingimbi, Nyirripi, Wooliana, Yipirinya School (in Alice Springs) and Yuendumu.

CDU RATE program coordinator Karen Carroll said educators could bring their heritage and culture into the classroom through this program.

“By using the local people to educate children in remote classrooms we are delivering an education that is culturally sensitive,” she said.

Six participants of this model graduated from CDU on April 7.