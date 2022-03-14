An ancestral gathering place on the Queensland coast overrun by an invasive weed is being returned to its natural state by an Aboriginal ranger group.

Girringun rangers have been busy planting thousands of trees and eradicating weeds on the edge of endangered littoral rainforest at Mission Beach, where Guinea grass has spread out of control.

The work is focused on Clump Point lookout, an important Djiru meeting place now under an Indigenous land use agreement with the Cassowary Coast Regional Council.

Djiru traditional owner Rona Hart said undertaking work on Country was grounding.

“This is a special place – for thousands of years our ancestors met with other groups here, held ceremonies, fished, hunted and camped,’’ she said.

“This new project has been an opportunity for other Djiru people to get back on Country too, through short-term employment, to keep the connection and learn new skills.

“This kind of coordinated effort is really beneficial – it empowers Djiru people to become more involved in environmental issues and it also helps to bring traditional knowledge and cultural practices into shared land management.”

Cassowary Coast councillor Jeff Baines said the project had a positive impact on the environment.

“Since the trees have been planted, council has been focusing on regular maintenance and it’s been heartening to see how quickly the trees have already grown,” he said.

The project was backed by Terrain NRM through funding from the National Landcare Program.