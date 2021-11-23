The NRL has announced that there will be a new Queensland side introduced into the competition in 2023.

The side is currently known as The Dolphins, however former Wallaby Lote Tuqiri suggests acknowledging Redcliffe’s Traditional Custodians.

The Fijian Rugby legend said the side should be called the Gubbi Gubbi Dolphins, and that it would be a massive step for the sport.

Radio Presenter Scott Sattler has praised the idea saying that it would be significant for the local area.

“I like it, it’d be the first national sporting organisation to do that,” Sattler said on SEN 1170 Drive.

“I’ve always believed from day one, dropping the ‘Redcliffe’ name was the right thing to do first and foremost, but they still should have some sort of location involved in the name.”

The original side – The Redcliffe Dolphins, has a rich Indigenous history having players like Waverley Stanley and Arthur Beetson who was apart of Dolphins’ first-ever Premiership winning team.

ALWAYS A DOLPHIN

Waverley Stanley @Yalari 1986-98

“I played all my senior football at Redcliffe, I never wanted to play for another club. Being an Indigenous person didn’t make any difference, you were just accepted for who you are & for your ability as a rugby league player.”🐬 pic.twitter.com/pUEtnzhplq — Dolphins NRL (@dolphinsnrl) November 4, 2021



The Dolphins have announced that their coach will be former South Sydney Rabbitohs Coach and who is Queensland born, Wayne Bennett.

The Dolphins are set to play their first NRL game in Round 1, 2023.

By Teisha Cloos