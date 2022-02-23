Australian music legends Yothu Yindi and Archie Roach will be joined by a host of new-age stars at Treaty Day Out in Shepparton this weekend.

Joining Yothu Yindi and Archie roach will be hometown rapper Briggs, Electric Fields, Mo’Ju, No Fixed Address, Alice Skye, Marlon x Rulla, Scott Darlow, Made Colville Walker and Wulumbarra.

The festival is raising support for Victoria’s path to Treaty and comes as the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria holds a byelection to decide who will represent the region throughout the Treaty process.

Assembly co-chairman Marcus Stewart said after a tough couple of years in Victoria, it was time to celebrate.

“We’re really excited to be back out in community and celebrating our

culture and music again,” he said.

Bangerang and Wiradjuri Elder Geraldine Atkinson said a mobile vaccination bus would be present at the event.

“A lot of work has gone into the event to make sure it can go ahead in keeping with all of the best health advice,” she said.

The festival will be held of Saturday at Shepparton’s Rumbalara Football Netball Club.