Please note: This story contains reference to someone who has died.

A young Aboriginal man has died at Fortescue Metals Group mine site in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

The man, identified as 25-year-old David Armstrong, died after a ground collapse at FMG’s Solomon Hub iron ore site on Thursday.

Work was immediately suspended at the site after the incident, and an investigation is currently underway.

“This is a very sad day for Fortescue and all our thoughts are with his family as we provide our full support to them at this very difficult time,” said Fortescue chief executive Elizabeth Gaines in a statement.

“The wellbeing of the entire Fortescue family is our priority with a range of support services available across our sites, including the Fortescue chaplains and Employee Assistance Program.”

Andrew Forrest, FMG chairman, attended an event in Perth on Thursday evening where he told the crowd he had visited the site after the incident.

“Very early this morning our company had a very tragic accident of nature, and we lost a young Indigenous Elder who was much loved,” he said.

“I know this because I was up there with his friends holding them as they sobbed … the love and the gratitude they had for this young emerging Indigenous Elder.”

Western Australian Police have said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a full report is being prepared for the coroner.

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union are calling for mining companies to implement stronger safety policies.

Armstrong’s passing is the second mining fatality in the state in September, with the first death occurring at the Sino Iron site.

By Rachael Knowles