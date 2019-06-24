A young man’s quest to improve Indigenous health standards

SPONSORED: Yarlalu Thomas is a 21-year-old man from Warralong, a small Indigenous community 120kms southeast of Port Hedland and 50 kilometres north of Marble Bar, in Western Australia.

Yarlalu’s father’s country is on the edge of the Western Desert in a place called Mijijimaya. A Nyangumarta man, he is named after a hill where his grandfather was born.

Yarlalu left Warralong to study at Scotch College in Perth, on a MADALAH scholarship. Upon graduating, he attended the University of Sydney on a MADALAH tertiary scholarship, where he studied a double degree in medicine and medical science.

“I decided to pursue medicine because of the disparity in health between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Growing up in a remote community it was quite obvious and evident, with conditions like Type 2 diabetes, which Indigenous people are four times more likely to have the condition, which can lead to amputations. I was looking for the best way to give back to communities like mine, and I thought health was it,” he said.

In early 2019, following the completion of his undergraduate studies, Yarlalu was awarded the inaugural Roy Hill Community Foundation Fellowship in Precision Public Health. He is now working on the Pilbara Faces project, led by clinical geneticist, Dr Gareth Baynam and the Genetic Services teams at King Edward Memorial.

“The Pilbara Faces project involves using new technologies to try and solve current issues. In short, we use 3D facial imaging to try and diagnose rare genetic disorders. Of all rare genetic disorders, one-third of them have distinct facial features. This provides a non-invasive way to diagnose disorders and improves accessibility of genetic health care in rural and remote communities.”

“We’re the first group in Australia to put together a 3D facial library of Aboriginal faces, so that doctors can see what’s normal in Indigenous communities, and what is not normal, and use the technology to compare and contrast.”

Yarlalu is also a tutor and mentor back at Scotch College and will soon begin mentoring other MADALAH scholarship holders.

“I would never have been able to get to the position of studying medicine without the support of MADALAH, so I’m always happy to give back,” he said.

He also intends to re-start his medical studies next year, and to become a fully-fledged doctor in four years.

Yarlalu attended Scotch College as a MADALAH Limited scholarship holder and attended the University of Sydney with the support of a MADALAH Tertiary scholarship. MADALAH is a not-for-profit organisation that offers secondary and tertiary education scholarships for Indigenous students from remote and regional communities to West Australia’s leading schools and Australian universities.

MADALAH believe education is the key to generational change and opportunity and are committed to making a difference in the lives of participants, their families and communities. ‘Making A Difference and Looking Ahead’ is what their name stands for, and what they empower our students and participants to do.

The MADALAH program is supported by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.