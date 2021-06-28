It was a big weekend for both the men and women’s State of Origin series, as Queensland took home the win for the women and New South Wales secured the series for the men.

NRLW State of Origin

The Maroons yet again defeated the Sky Blues during the fourth annual women’s State of Origin match at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The game was decided in the final two minutes with a controversial penalty kick by Queensland that won them the game 8-6.

Referee Belinda Sharpe penalised Blues prop Filomina Hanisi for a leg-pull on Chelsea Lenarduzzi in the play-the-ball with only 30 seconds left on the clock, handing Queensland a kick from in front.

Lenarduzzi smiled at the decision which led to many questions from fans and commentators.

“I really don’t see how Hannah Southwell deserved that penalty then. Look at that grin, that cheeky grin on Chelsea Lenarduzzi,” said Fox League’s Tarsha Gale.

“Chelsea’s a good one for milking it.”

There has been a call for the women to have a three-game series and the expansion of the NRLW has opened doors for the possibility, but Blues coach Kylie Hilder says it’s virtually impossible.

“Obviously three games would be wonderful,” Hilder said.

“But as I keep saying, until our athletes are full-time athletes, it’s nearly impossible for these girls to be playing three Origins plus an NRLW competition and then to also have a full-time job.”

Queensland Maroons took out the women’s State of Origin for 2021. Photo via Twitter.

NRL State of Origin

The Blues have secured the 2021 State of Origin series after claiming a two-game victory against the Maroons on Sunday night.

The Blues dominated 26-0 — the first time in history that Queensland has been held scoreless at Suncorp Stadium.

Josh Addo-Carr was quick on the right scoring the first try for NSW 12 minutes in, setting the pace for the rest of the game.

The second try was scored by Latrell Mitchell who played one of his fiercest games of football Sunday night, intercepting a pass and running 90 metres to bring the scoreboard to 12-0.

Not long after, the Foxx (Addo-Carr) made a break down the line to set up a try for Tom Trbojevic, finishing the first half with an 18-0 lead.

The game got a little heated with club teammates Mitchell and Dane Gagai getting rough and pushing each other’s heads in the ground. Adding to Queensland’s bad luck, Gagai was also denied a late try after his elbow brushed the dead ball line.

The game was over for the Maroons when Addo-Carr crossed the line again in the 70th minute.

Origin 3 was set to be held on July 14 at Sydney’s Olympic stadium but the game is now in question due to the COVID-19 situation in NSW.

By Teisha Cloos