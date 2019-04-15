AdvertisementAdvertisement
A passing that’s sent waves of sadness through the rugby community

April 15, 2019

NIT would like to advise our readers that this story contains an image and name of the deceased. This image from Getty Images has been provided by Rugby Australia.

Family and friends have celebrated the life of rugby union legend Lloyd McDermott, who died aged 79 last weekend.

McDermott was not only the first Indigenous person to play for the Wallabies, he was one of the best ever Australian rugby players.

Australia’s rugby community have mourned his loss as one of their own.

McDermott was a proud Mununjali and Waka Waka man and played for Queensland and the Wallabies in 1962.

He stopped playing rugby a year later when Australia toured South Africa, in protest against the apartheid regime.

State level rugby teams have been wearing black armbands to remember McDermott.

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle said McDermott’s passing has sent waves of sadness through the rugby community.

“His impact on the sport will never be lost and his name will never fade. He was an extraordinary man,” Castle said.

By Keiran Deck

