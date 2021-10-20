Content warning: This article contains reference to suicide. Please refer to the services at the bottom of this article for support.

Dedicated to community and built for opportunity, Indigenous business Minbaringu Services is making a difference through what they do and who they are.

Operating in the Pilbara, Minbaringu provides electrical services; heating, ventilation,

air conditioning (HVAC); PV solar power; and environmental and waste management services.

Minbaringu is led by director Richard Walker, right, who leads by example with his strong values on Indigenous employment and community connection.

A man with a passion for mob and Country, he has maternal and paternal links to

Ngarluma and Ngamal communities.

Born in Port Hedland in the 1970s, Mr Walker was raised in Fitzroy Crossing with his family of seven.

His work ethic and strong sense of duty was instilled by his father, who worked on pastoral stations.

Mr Walker started school in Fitzroy Crossing before moving to boarding schools in Broome and Perth. Despite his drive and ambition, Mr Walker struggled to find his place.

“It wasn’t hard academically,” he said.

“It was hard socially.

“One thing that stuck in my mind then, and it still sticks in my mind today, was when a non-Indigenous person said to me, that because I was Aboriginal, I wouldn’t amount to anything in life.

“That’s what drove me to start this business. It’s stuck with me my whole life.”