A different type of educational value at Melbourne Girls Grammar School

SPONSORED: Melbourne Girls Grammar stands out as one of the best Indigenous scholarship providers in Australia. Having offered Indigenous scholarships since 2006, Melbourne Girls Grammar places a great deal of importance on ensuring girls are connected to culture whilst providing a world-class education.

“Empowerment is so important for our youth. It’s about stepping into adulthood, knowing themselves well and knowing their context. So when we educate our Grammarians, it is about making them future-ready, bold and ready to take on anything in their life. Whatever is thrown at them, I want our Grammarians to have that courage to do anything,” said Principal, Dr Toni Meath.

Diversity of opinion, background and thought are integral to the culture at Melbourne Girls Grammar.

Students from Early Learning through to the Senior Years Program learn to be proud of their capacity to balance learning from multiple perspectives. An important part of this is learning and respecting our country’s first people – our Indigenous culture.

Melbourne Girls Grammar firmly believes that by welcoming Indigenous students into the school, the community as a whole gains an understanding of and respect for Australia’s Indigenous people by learning more about their personal histories, beliefs, values, languages and lifestyles.

“We’re all different and that’s a wonderful thing. When we value diversity of opinion, of background, of culture, then we begin to understand ourselves and that empowers us,” Dr Meath said.

Indigenous culture is woven into everyday activities at Melbourne Girls Grammar so that students can gain a richer understanding of Australian history and move forward together.

One of Melbourne Girls Grammar’s current Indigenous scholars, year 10 student Lilli Ingram, enjoys life in the boarding house, as well as the challenge that life in Melbourne brings.

“The reason I wanted to come to Melbourne Girls Grammar was because I wanted more of a challenge and to be in an environment where everyone wanted to learn,” Ms Ingram said.

2013 graduate, Ellie White, recalls her time at Melbourne Girls Grammar fondly, and considers the experience life changing

“I have lots of fond memories of being at Melbourne Girls Grammar. I absolutely loved every minute. It was a great opportunity and experience, and it’s helped me get to where I am today,” Ms White said.

Melbourne Girls Grammar focuses on developing and empowering young women, working with and inspiring each girl as they journey through the School. Programs are designed to focus on the needs of the individual through personalised learning programs.

In all year levels, student centred learning is encouraged and reinforced. This is due to a belief that an exceptional education for life provides not only academic skills and attributes, but also emotional and physical well-being.

The Melbourne Girls Grammar boarding house is the only boarding school located close to the heart of Melbourne, adjacent to the Royal Botanic Gardens and the Yarra River. Boarders are encouraged to make the most of every opportunity Melbourne has to offer, with the support of the School.

Applications for 2020 Indigenous Scholarships are now open and close on Friday 23 August 2019. To apply, click here.

Melbourne Girls Grammar have recently released a video highlighting this program – watch it here.