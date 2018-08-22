A ceramic and resin spin on traditional weaponry

Artist Jimmy K Thaiday has won this year’s Gab Titui Indigenous Art Award in the Torres Strait.

Mr Thaiday’s Ares Lu was chosen from 52 works by artists from communities in the Torres Strait and Northern Peninsula by judge, Tina Baum, curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the National Gallery of Australia.

Ms Baum said Mr Thaiday’s use of ceramic and resin was “‘ingenious”.

“Providing an alternative perspective of traditional weaponry, this detailed work is like a contained but segmented story, providing different elements of a bygone tradition,” Ms Baum said.

“Like turning the pages of a book, different areas of the work collectively remind us that cultural knowledge has a meaningful and strong presence today regardless of the medium used to reveal it.”

Torres Strait Regional Authority acting-chairperson Jerry Stephen congratulated Mr Thaiday on taking home the award’s major prize.

“Mr Thaiday and his colleagues at Erub Arts have been a consistent presence in the Indigenous Art Award since its inception in 2008,” Mr Stephen said.

Meriam artist Segar Passi was awarded second prize for his painting Symbol of Peace, described by Ms Baum as a perfectly executed and memorable portraiture.

The 2018 Gab Titui Indigenous Art Award is on display at the Gab Titui Cultural Centre on Thursday Island until September 8.

By Wendy Caccetta