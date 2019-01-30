Grown from the Murrawarri/Budjidi community of Enngonia NSW, Indigenous artists Outlawz have created a message of pride, culture, history and strength.

Outlawz today released their song ‘Pridelands’ along with a music video.

The group formed during a storytelling program with Aboriginal elders, coordinated by WasteAid and Desert Pea Media and funded by the Environmental Protection Authority.

Enngonia is a remote community and its people have an intimate relationship with country.

The community are leaders in sustainable and environmental campaigning due to their reliance on bush tucker and the Warrego River, which is part of the larger Murray-Darling basin.

The song ‘Pridelands’ is described as a blues-inspired, funky, dusty number, that emphasises the need to celebrate and appreciate the resilience of family, country and community and highlights the thriving sense of humour within the Enngonia community.

You can listen to the music video here.