Former AFLW star Kirby Bentley is continuing to inspire the next generation of kids through her advocacy work for the Indigenous community.

A stand-out role model for Indigenous girls and women, the Noongar woman hails from Balardong, Minang, Wudjari, Koreng Country.

Bentley grew up in Mt Barker, in the south-west of WA, with her two younger sisters.

With a passion for sisterhood, Bentley, now through the Kirby Bentley Cup, is inspiring the younger generation of women through sport.