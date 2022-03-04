A steady stream of NT survivors have already begun filing for historic compensation payments over their decades of abuse and cultural genocide at the hands of Stolen Generations instutitions.

The Federal Government’s Stolen Generations redress scheme this week opened to the NT, ACT and Jervis Bay, offering $75,000 plus a $7,000 healing assistance payment to survivors.

NT Stolen Generations Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Maisie Austin said the payments were timely, with most survivors still experiencing trauma in their old age.

“There’s no value that can be put on what the children suffered, but at this stage in most of their lives they are late 70s, 80s and 90s, the payment is welcome,” she said.

“It gives them a little bit of time to enjoy that and maybe look after their funeral expenses or assist their families in some way.

“A lot of them still cant talk about what they went through in these institutions, so to finally have the SG period recognised… it is great relief for all of them.”

Ms Austin said there would likely be more than the 500-odd known Stolen Generations survivors in the Top End eligible for the scheme.

Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt said the $378.6 million financial and wellbeing Redress Scheme will make payments in recognition of the harm caused.

“The Stolen Generations lost their childhoods, their connections to family, country and culture, and while we cannot give back lost childhoods, we are contributing to healing through the Territories Stolen Generations Redress Scheme,” he said.

“The Scheme also offers the opportunity for Stolen Generations survivors to, should they wish, confidentially tell their story about the impact of their removal to a senior government official, have it acknowledged and receive a face-to-face or written apology.

“The support package includes significant wellbeing support and will be delivered in a survivor-focused, trauma-informed and culturally sensitive way.”

Free community-based support services and free legal and financial services will ensure survivors are able to make informed decisions throughout the application process.

Some $6.55 million will also be provided through Link-Up services and The Healing Foundation to support applicants.

The Territories Stolen Generations Redress Scheme is open until February 28, 2026.

The Scheme is open to family members of Stolen Generations survivors who have died since August 5, 2021, when the Scheme was announced.