$40,000 up for grabs at Indigenous touch footy carnival

A huge prize pool has been announced for the 2018 National Indigenous Touch Carnival Knockout in Dubbo.

Forty thousand dollars in prize money will be spread across the men’s, women’s, senior and junior competition, with a maximum of 32 teams in each division.

Twenty-one clubs have registered across all divisions so far and the organisers are expecting spaces to fillup over the next month, as the best athletes from around the country come together.

The Knockout will double as an awareness campaign to encourage people to give up smoking. Quit B Fit – Tackling Indigenous Smoking Program will support the event.

The event will run from December 14 to 16 at Apex Park.

By Keiran Deck