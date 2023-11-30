First Nations art and design label, Miimi & Jiinda launch seasonal pop-up shop

Celebrated for their infamously popular garments, unique designs and vibrant colourways, this month Indigenous Australian Art and Design label Miimi & Jiinda (meaning means 'mother' and 'sister' in Gumbaynggirr) announced the launch of their very own seasonal pop-up shop.

Founded by mother-daughter duo Lauren Jarrett and Melissa Greenwood, Miimi & Jiinda is a renowned brand within the realm of First Nations fashion, with the opening of a pop-up store a hit amongst both consumers and industry professionals.

Greenwood has been the driving force behind the launch and set up of the store, which is located inside Coffs Harbour's Coffs Central shopping centre.

Opening its doors in time for the festive season, the store is open from 23 November until 30 December.

The intimate pop-up shop is stocked with a variety of the Indigenous labels' garments, accessories and creative pieces.

"The space became available at the Coffs Central which is local to us and the lovely team reached out to us to see if we were interested in the opportunity and we said yes," Greenwood said.

Behind the scenes at the Miimi & Jiinda pop-up store opening. (Image: supplied)

"We love having a space where customers can come and see the products and touch and feel them as well as have a chat and get to know us.

"It's so important because in the online world, it's hard to have that real connection and offer that one one-on-one experience and get to know customers which we love to do."

"We would love to open our own permanent Miimi & Jiinda store in the future, we are excited by this opportunity to test the waters in a busy shopping environment."

Receiving the support of both her husband and family, Greenwood has opened the store with great success.

"We had my partner Abe doing the fit out of the store with his beautiful timber creations, my sister and mum, cousins and nieces all helped out working in the store," she said.

"We also have a local First Nations girl Gemma who started work experience with us and is now working with us casually outside of school, she's amazing and we are so proud of her.

A selection of accessories available at the Miimi & Jiinda pop-up store. (Image: supplied)

"The team has been so busy in preparation of the store opening, plus still working on current projects and future projects. It's a very busy business because we are a very small team, so we all wear multiple hats.

"Plus, with Christmas coming up things have started to pick up a little, it's definitely been a very slow period so we are very happy to see some momentum."

Offering up a variety of stock in store, Greenwood eagerly encourages consumers to come in-store, try on garments and engage with the product and its cultural significance.

"We have some beautiful new women's wear items arriving in store at the end of the month, brand new, never seen before," she said.

When it comes to 2024 and future plans for the popular First Nations label, Greenwood said the broader plans for Miimi & Jiinda are ever-growing.

(Image: supplied)

"We have a very exciting collaboration launching in March next year which we can't disclose yet, but a percentage of all the profits is going to our local Gumbaynggirr Bilingual primary school, the first Bilingual school of Aboriginal Language in NSW," Greenwood told Style Up.

"We are excited to be apart of Melbourne Fashion Festival in March next year with Mob in Fashion so preparing for that and can't wait.

"I also have a new baby on the way so trying to balance everything and have space for rest."

In addition to being pregnant, Greenwood's most recent book 'Giinagay Gaagal' has launched Nationally with Harper Collins.

The Miimi & Jiinda pop-up store will be open from Thursday 23 November until Saturday 30 December.

