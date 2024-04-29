Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Rankine responds to criticism with four-goal performance against North Melbourne

Jackson Clark -
Izak Rankine kicked four goals during Adelaide's big win over North Melbourne on Saturday. (Image: Linda Higginson/AFL Photos)

Adelaide forward Izak Rankine has produced a starring performance in his team's big win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

Rankine booted a season-high four goals as the Crows ran riot over the Kangaroos recording a 57-point win at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Adelaide dominated the contest from the onset to eventually win 20.18 (138) to 12.9 (81), claiming their second win of the season and advancing to 12th position on the ladder.

It was a strong response from the Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri man after he faced criticism from former AFL star David King during Fox Footy's First Crack program.

King questioned Rankine's leadership and abilities to play to team structures during the Crows' loss to Essendon the previous Friday night.

"I've worked out why Izak Rankine is not in the leadership group," King said.

"Rankine has got a decision to make – is it individual over team or team over individual? Nothing will change with this footy club until that changes.

Crows star Izak Rankine has kicked 13 goals in seven games this season. (Image: Sarah Reed Photography)

"There's responsibilities everywhere and he needs to sort that out."

The 24-year-old gathered 17 possessions, six clearances and a goal assist to go along with his four majors from the weekend.

He kicked two consecutive goals in the third quarter from tight set-shot angles and showed his full array of tricks.

Rankine has now kicked 13 goals across his seven outings for the Crows this season as he looks to juggle time between the forward-line and the midfield.

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks lauded his forward's 'team first' approach during his post-game press conference.

"It's something we've prided ourselves on for years, putting the team first," Nicks said.

The Crows face a short turnaround this week with a traditional showdown clash against fierce rivals Port Adelaide on Thursday night at Adelaide Oval.

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jackson Clark   

Sport
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar set for West Coast debut
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar will complete a fairy-tale journey into the big...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Wanganeen-Milera set for 50th game as Liam Henry makes return
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will play his 50th AFL match and speedster Liam Henry is...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Suns name Territory trio for homecoming clash against North Melbourne
The Gold Coast Suns have named a trio of Territorians ahead of its clash against...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Waalitj Marawar release 2024 Indigenous jumper
West Coast have launched its 2024 Indigenous jumper ahead of its Sir Doug Nichol...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."