Rankine responds to criticism with four-goal performance against North Melbourne

Adelaide forward Izak Rankine has produced a starring performance in his team's big win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

Rankine booted a season-high four goals as the Crows ran riot over the Kangaroos recording a 57-point win at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Adelaide dominated the contest from the onset to eventually win 20.18 (138) to 12.9 (81), claiming their second win of the season and advancing to 12th position on the ladder.

It was a strong response from the Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri man after he faced criticism from former AFL star David King during Fox Footy's First Crack program.

King questioned Rankine's leadership and abilities to play to team structures during the Crows' loss to Essendon the previous Friday night.

"I've worked out why Izak Rankine is not in the leadership group," King said.

"Rankine has got a decision to make – is it individual over team or team over individual? Nothing will change with this footy club until that changes.

Crows star Izak Rankine has kicked 13 goals in seven games this season. (Image: Sarah Reed Photography)

"There's responsibilities everywhere and he needs to sort that out."

The 24-year-old gathered 17 possessions, six clearances and a goal assist to go along with his four majors from the weekend.

He kicked two consecutive goals in the third quarter from tight set-shot angles and showed his full array of tricks.

Rankine has now kicked 13 goals across his seven outings for the Crows this season as he looks to juggle time between the forward-line and the midfield.

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks lauded his forward's 'team first' approach during his post-game press conference.

"It's something we've prided ourselves on for years, putting the team first," Nicks said.

The Crows face a short turnaround this week with a traditional showdown clash against fierce rivals Port Adelaide on Thursday night at Adelaide Oval.