No concerns for Walsh despite cramps and vomiting

Kevin Walters has played down concerns over Reece Walsh's fitness, confirming that the superstar fullback did not suffer an injury in the win over Wests Tigers.

Walsh battled through 10 minutes of pain near the end of the Broncos' 34-10 win on Saturday night, before eventually leaving the field.

At different stages he was left clutching at his calf and knee, left unable to move while also vomiting on field shortly after scoring the second of his two tries.

But Walters confirmed the superstar is in no doubt for Friday night's grudge match with the Sydney Roosters, with Jock Madden (pec) the only man seriously hurt at Campbelltown.

"He (Walsh) had vomiting first and then he had the cramps," Walters said.

"He had every injury known to man tonight, but he's OK, he'll be right for next week, so that's a good thing."

Walters also downplayed the chance of livewire five-eighth Ezra Mam's return against the Roosters, but AAP understands he is likely to play.

Walsh summed up the Broncos' game on Saturday evening.

He was electrifying at stages in attack and scored two tries, and he also burst down field in the lead-up to another from Payne Haas.

But he also made errors either side of halftime, as Brisbane completed at 69 per cent for the match.

The Broncos weren't at their best on Saturday, but are clearly a team firming for another tilt at a title.

They have been battered by injuries to key men in the past month, but have still won four of their past five.

Payne Haas looked powerful on return from knee surgery with his runs against the Tigers, Adam Reynolds' kicking game was as good as ever, and Brendan Piakura offered some class on the left edge.

And despite losing four key members of last year's grand final side, they are shaping to be a better finished product by the end of this season.

"I've got a really clear picture of what the picture in the puzzle looks like," Walters said.

"But we've got to get it right and we haven't yet.

"We're round eight, so I'm not alarmed. I'm not alarmed, but I'd like us to be playing a little bit better.

"I'm very confident with the group that we have, that we're going to have a great season."

Scott Bailey - AAP