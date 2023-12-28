Danjoo Koorliny announce 2024 Bunuru Social Impact Festival

To celebrate Danjoo Koorliny's halfway mark on their 10-year journey, the Aboriginal organisation has announced the launch of it's 2024 Bunury Festival.

Featuring an educational Bunuru Summit (13 March), Djinda Mereny dinner under the stars (14 March) and a Meeka Moorart Full Moon Ceremony (25 March), the Perth-based festival is set to offer something for everyone.

Whilst the festival does have three core events, the Bunuru Social Impact Summit is the pinnacle of the festival, with previous summits having inspired large-scale systems change, designed to help us all become better carers of everything through shifting cultural, social, environmental and economic outcomes, hype surrounding the summit has already began.

Bringing together a diverse range of thought leaders, change-makers, artists, and innovators from across Western Australia, the summit will see experts present their unique perspectives, experiences, and insights to explore how Aboriginal culture has gone from surviving to thriving

The summit is a celebration of Aboriginal culture, values, and achievements. Featuring a series of engaging and diverse speaker sessions, cultural workshops, panel discussions, performances and inspiring keynote presentations, a wide range of cultural themes and community-led activities will also be offer.

For 2024, the summit is taking the theme of culture: survival, resilience, strength and celebration. 2024 also marks five years since the inception of Danjoo Koorliny, the halfway point of a 10-year journey towards the 2029 bicentenary.

Taking place one day after the summit on the 14th of March 2024, the Djinda Mereny Dinner Under the Stars is an opportunity for festival goers to unwind, dine and connect under the stars.

Offering an intimate dining experience and evening of exciting performances and fine dining infused with local Western Australian ingredients, this event will take place in Government House Gardens, marking Danjoo Koorliny's first partnering opportunity with Government House.

Dale Tilbrook and Chef Paul Iskov are set to create a seasonal menu focusing on local WA produce. Tilbrook is a renowned Wardandi Bibbulmun woman with a wealth of knowledge about Australian native edibles or bush tucker, whilst Iskov is the owner and executive chef at Fervor, a travelling restaurant and culinary experience.

Linked through their passion for native Australian ingredients, the two creative foodies will create a culinary adventure for your palette.

To finish the festival, Meeka Moorart Full Moon Ceremony, will spotlight dance, captivating storytelling and soul-stirring music.

Having been apart of the festival program since 2019, the Meeka Moorart Full Moon Ceremony will once again focus on immersing participants in nature and celebrate and watch the Meeka (moon) rise. In 2024, participants will be able to watch the Meeka rise from Gaboodjoolup, South Perth Foreshore at 6:24pm.

Participants are also encouraged to sing along to the evolving Meeka Moorart Full Moon song, which has a new verse added to it each year. The song was recorded with Dr Noel Nannup OAM, Dr Richard Walley OAM, Farley Garlett, Carol Innes AM, Della Rae Morrison, Ezra Jacobs-Smith, Elisha Jacobs-Smith and Kobi Morrison, along with John Butler, Iain Grandage, Zal Kanga-Parabia and others, mixed by Kav Temperley (Eskimo Joe).

Held as an alcohol-free event this social gathering is suitable for the whole family to attend and enjoy, further celebrating the closing of the festival.

Danjoo Koorliny Walking Together Initiative is a large-scale, long-term systems change project designed and led by Aboriginal leaders to help us all walk together as Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people towards 2029 (200 years of colonisation in Perth) and beyond, be it in Western Australia, Australia or globally.

It is a platform for conversation and change. The Co-Directors of Danjoo Koorliny Walking Together are Dr Noel Nannup OAM, Dr Richard Walley OAM, Emeritus Professor Colleen Hayward AM and Carol Innes AM, who work in partnership and collaboration with numerous other Elders, leaders and organisations.

"We have our vision set for the next 10 years, and that is to care for everything," said Dr Nannup said.

For more information on the festival and tickets, visit danjookoorliny.com

