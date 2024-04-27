Season over for Powell-Pepper as Power confirm ACL rupture

Port Adelaide forward Sam Powell-Pepper will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after the club confirmed that he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Friday night's match against St Kilda.

Powell-Pepper injured his knee in a marking contest during the third quarter of the Power's 10-point win over the Saints at Adelaide Oval.

The 26-year-old is expected to undergo surgery to repair the ligament in the following days.

Port Adelaide's Head of Medical Services Tim O'Leary said that he was 'incredibly disappointed' for his player.

"Sam is a dedicated and diligent athlete who attacks his training with unrelenting intensity, and will no doubt approach his rehab the same way," O'Leary said.

"He will continue to be as involved as he can, as a leader and important member of our playing group.

Sam Powell-Pepper will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after rupturing his ACL. (Image: AFL)

"It's such a tough injury for a footballer to go through – we're all behind him and we know he'll come out the other side stronger and more determined."

It is a bitter blow for Powell-Pepper, who was added into the Power's leadership group at the beginning of the season.

"I've done a lot of hard work myself and couldn't be prouder – I felt like I've earned that spot," Powell-Pepper said at the time.

The Ballardong and Whadjuk Noongar man had a delayed start to the season after being handed down a four-match ban for a reckless incident against Adelaide's Mark Keane during the pre-season.

He had returned to the senior team a fortnight ago and played against Fremantle and Collingwood before injury struck.