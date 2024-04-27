Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Season over for Powell-Pepper as Power confirm ACL rupture

Jackson Clark -
Sam Powell-Pepper was taken from the field during the third quarter of the Power's game against St Kilda on Friday. (Image: Getty Images)

Port Adelaide forward Sam Powell-Pepper will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after the club confirmed that he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Friday night's match against St Kilda.

Powell-Pepper injured his knee in a marking contest during the third quarter of the Power's 10-point win over the Saints at Adelaide Oval.

The 26-year-old is expected to undergo surgery to repair the ligament in the following days.

Port Adelaide's Head of Medical Services Tim O'Leary said that he was 'incredibly disappointed' for his player.

"Sam is a dedicated and diligent athlete who attacks his training with unrelenting intensity, and will no doubt approach his rehab the same way," O'Leary said.

"He will continue to be as involved as he can, as a leader and important member of our playing group.

Sam Powell-Pepper will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after rupturing his ACL. (Image: AFL)

"It's such a tough injury for a footballer to go through – we're all behind him and we know he'll come out the other side stronger and more determined."

It is a bitter blow for Powell-Pepper, who was added into the Power's leadership group at the beginning of the season.

"I've done a lot of hard work myself and couldn't be prouder – I felt like I've earned that spot," Powell-Pepper said at the time.

The Ballardong and Whadjuk Noongar man had a delayed start to the season after being handed down a four-match ban for a reckless incident against Adelaide's Mark Keane during the pre-season.

He had returned to the senior team a fortnight ago and played against Fremantle and Collingwood before injury struck.

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jackson Clark   

Sport
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar set for West Coast debut
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar will complete a fairy-tale journey into the big...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Wanganeen-Milera set for 50th game as Liam Henry makes return
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will play his 50th AFL match and speedster Liam Henry is...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Suns name Territory trio for homecoming clash against North Melbourne
The Gold Coast Suns have named a trio of Territorians ahead of its clash against...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Waalitj Marawar release 2024 Indigenous jumper
West Coast have launched its 2024 Indigenous jumper ahead of its Sir Doug Nichol...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."