NRL star Troy Dargan dies in shock holiday accident

Rugby league has been hit with its second Christmas-time tragedy following the shock death of Raiders recruit Troy Dargan.

Dargan, 26, died in a motorcycle accident on Christmas eve while holidaying with family on the Cook Islands.

It comes after the death of Carl Webb late last week.

A former Rabbitoh, Bronco, Sea Eagle and Eel NRL player, Dargan - nicknamed TJ, was of both Cook Islands and Indigenous ancestry.

His management confirmed the news to social media on December 25.

"On behalf of the Dargan family, it is with a heavy heart that we share the news of TJ's tragic passing over night," Aria Management Group wrote.

"He and his family were holidaying in the Cook Island where TJ was involved in a motorcycle accident.

"The family have asked for privacy at this very devastating time. TJ will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

A fundraising effort has been launched by Dargan's family to return his body back to Sydney.

A former Australian Schoolboys representative, Cook Islands international and Parramatta junior, Dargan was named 2016 Holden Cup halfback of the year while playing with the Eels.

He later debuted and played two NRL matches with South Sydney in 2019.

Parramatta, Brisbane and Canberra have expressed their sadness at the news.

Dargan recently signed with the Raiders for the 2024 season.

"The Canberra Raiders are deeply saddened by the passing of squad member Troy Dargan, who tragically lost his life in an accident early yesterday morning," Canberra wrote on Boxing Day.

"Troy had only been in Canberra since the commencement of the pre-season, but had already established a number of friendships within the current playing group."