$1.4m rooftop solar system switched on at major Kimberley hospital

David Prestipino -
WACHS' Tracey Hepi, District Health Advisory Committee member Elsia Archer, Horizon Power's Brett McPharlin and Colin Pigram from WACHS in front of the new system. (Image: Horizon Power)

The Western Australian Government has flicked the switch on its $1.4 million rooftop solar system at Derby Regional Hospital in the Kimberley.

Modelling forecasts $70,000 in annual savings for the major regional hospital thanks to the 910-panel, 364 kilowatt rooftop solar photo-voltaic (PV) system, equivalent to the capacity of about 60 home solar systems.

WA's regional energy provider Horizon Power installed the state-of-the-art solar system in partnership with WA Country Health Service (WACHS) at the Kimberley hospital, whose patient intake was about 80 per cent Indigenous.

The system would reduce the hospital's annual energy consumption by 24 per cent, in turn cutting its carbon emissions by about 300 tonnes per year.

Kimberley MLA Divina D'Anna said the installation exemplified WA's commitment to the environment by reducing carbon emissions and saving money for essential health service delivery.

"We need to make sure our future generations are being looked after both with the environment and their health," the Yawuru, Nimanburr and Bardi woman said.

Energy minister Reece Whitby said the solar system installation showed the WA Government's support for achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

"The Derby Regional Hospital solar system is a great example of the government delivering its commitment to increase renewable energy uptake throughout regional and remote WA," he said.

"It will reduce energy costs for Derby's major hospital while also cutting its carbon emissions."

