Bombers survive scare in thrilling Dreamtime at the 'G

Essendon escaped a major upset in front of 79,000 people to hold out for a 12-point win in another classic Dreamtime at the ‘G.

A struggling and injury-hit Richmond outfit lifted for the Sir Doug Nicholls Round’s centrepiece to claw back lost momentum through the contest against a side on track for their best campaign in more than a decade.

Prior to the match, Bombers great Michael Long held The Long Walk on the grounds surrounding the ‘G before leading a lap of the boundary before the start of play.

Rap acts Briggs and 3% accompanied a rousing cultural performance and light show to set the scene for one of the AFL’s biggest circles on the calendar.

A host of big-time players produced efforts from season’s past - Jake Stringer ending with four goals after a 3.0 first term without his side taking full ascendancy on the play and Dustin Martin turned back the clock with a near best-on-ground performance with 3.2 and looking Richmond’s main threat up to snatch a shock win on at either end of the ground.

Essendon’s Jordan Ridley took home the Yiooken Trophy as best on ground after 31 touches, 12 marks, a game-high 759 metres gained and one goal with double-digits intercept possessions patrolling his side’s defensive set up and driving the ball into attack at goal.





Dancers before the game. Image: Joel Carrett (AAP)

The game's First Nations stars showed glimpses of brilliance as the game hung in the balance.

Bombers forward Alwyn Davey Jr built into the contest and provided front half pressure to go with one goal for the contest while teammate Jade Gresham was unlucky not to be rewarded more in front of goals after providing run and options with six inside-50s in a winning side.

Daniel Rioli was solid with 24 touches without major influence, and Marlion Pickett presented as a potential game-breaking in patches on his way to 18 disposoals.

Pickett could have had four goals to go with it, but managed 1.3 in front of the sticks.

After a starring role in the Tigers desperate attempt to pull a major scalp, Shai Bolton was subbed out in the opening stages of the final term following a brutal collision with Pasifika forward Mykelti Lefau to dent their chances at reversing an eight-point three quarter time margin.

Bolton had threatened to be the x-factor in a victory.

Essendon ran out 12.14 (86) - 10.14 (74) victors.

On the same night, the AFLW announced it will play its Dreamtime fixture in 2024 in Darwin.



