Horne-Francis produces in milestone match against former club

Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) coach Ken Hinkley has applauded Jason Horne-Francis’ dominant display through the middle in his 50th senior game and side’s 59-point win in Nipaluna on Saturday.

In the grudge-match against his former side North Melbourne, the 20-year-old led from the front in the opening term and collected a game-high 10 clearances on his way to 24 touches.

The Wardaman man added a goal to his tally late in the second term as the Power extended to a 20-point lead at the main break in the Sir Doug Nicholls Round clash.

Speaking post-match, Hinkey said he thought Horne-Francis was “pretty explosive” through the afternoon.

“I thought he was really good. I thought he was pretty explosive out there. I thought he controlled everything he needed to control and helped us, throughout the day, build a nice strong position and get a good win. I'm sure he'd be pretty happy with the 50th game,” he said.

Hinkley also commended Horne-Francis and fellow midfielder Kaz Butters for working past extra attention given by opposition players in the middle.

Jase Burgoyne continued his build into his young career off Yartapuulti’s wing with 23 disposals, with Jeremy Finlayson unable to impact on the scoreboard.

Yartapuulti are set to wait for scans on Willie Rioli, who was subbed out at quarter time with a calf concern.

“We just made a conservative decision knowing again, we've got a shorter break coming,” Hinley said of Rioli.

"Willie will have to have a scan just to make sure. So if there is any issues you might play next week."

Carlton forward Jack Martin missed out on a Sir Doug Nicholls Round milestone chance.

The 149-gamer was unable to move past 150 senior appearances being left out of the Blues’ 29-point win over Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium after being ruled out of last week’s Marngrook game against Sydney with calf tightness.

Martin’s lack of match time with injury in 2024 has cast doubts over his future with Carlton with contract talks reportedly halted mid-way through the final year of his current deal.

Ben Long missed the chance of having a big impact up front kicking 1.4 for the match.

Sun produced a major highlight with a big celebration after kicking a major in just his fifth game of senior footy.