Victorian Police Chief Commissioner makes "long overdue" apology for police role in Stolen Generations

Victoria Police chief commissioner Shane Patton has made a personal apology, and one on behalf of the state’s law enforcement, to members of the Stolen Generations at an emotional event on Friday.

At the Aboriginal Advancement League office in Thornbury, more than 100 survivors, family and community members, Victoria Police officers and staff, Treaty Authority, First Peoples’ Assembly and Yoorrook Justice Commission representatives gathered to witness the “long overdue” words shared.

The Chief Commissioner stated the "harsh truth" of history can be learned from "so these harms are never repeated".

"I acknowledge that survivors of the Stolen Generations have called for an apology for police involvement in the forced removal of Aboriginal children for more than 27 years. This apology is long overdue," he said.

“As Chief Commissioner and on behalf of Victoria Police. I'm here with you today to formally and unreservedly apologise to survivors of the Stolen Generations and their families for the role of Victoria Police that we played in the forcible removal of Aboriginal children from their families, culture and country.

"I'm sorry for the profound distress caused and the trauma experienced by so many Aboriginal families."

The state’s police boss said Victoria Police were “historically one of several agencies with legislative responsibilities for the management and movement of Aboriginal Victorians from 1864 to 1992” and with that, although “poorly documented”, “it is indisputable that Victoria Police assisted the (Aboriginal Protection) Board which resulted in devastating consequences for Aboriginal families”.

He acknowledged the wider and intergenerational trauma caused, and examples where Victoria Police were “unwilling or unable” to help reunite families in the decades following.

“I'm sorry that this so often further deepened the trauma rather than providing healing or connection,” Chief Commissioned Patton said.

The Chief Commissioner added poor and lack of reporting - including in cases of informal removals of children, might result in the exact number of people impacted might never be known, despite slow progress in the matter.

He said he has made a commitment “to enhance change and build trust and confidence with Victoria Police and the Aboriginal people” in his role.

“This vital work is relevant to everyone who works in Victoria Police and builds on and aligns with our existing commitments within the relevant whole of government initiatives,” Chief Commissioner Patton said.

The apology was heard with tears in the eyes of many in attendance.

Prior to the address, event emcee and Stolen Generations Aunty Eva Jo Edwards said “we are making history today”.

Aboriginal Advancement League chief executive and First Peoples’ Assembly Elder’s Voice co-chair Aunty Esme Bamblett had prefaced “we’re going to have cries, we’re going to have laughter and we’re going to have love” and thanked Victoria Police.

Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency chief executive Aunty Muriel Bambeltt referenced the “shameful period in Australia’s history” and times of “apartheid” post-colonisation.

Mutti Mutti singer-songwriter and Stolen Generations survivor Kutcha Edwards was brought to tears recounting he and his family's experiences - including his mother’s efforts to reconnect with her children,” in performing the song ‘Mrs Edwards’.

“They're only gonna be words but at least you've had the courage to look deep within to understand what actually happened,” Mr Edwards said to Chief Commissioner Patton on stage.

For Yorta Yorta man, survivor and chair of the First Peoples Foundation and Stolen Generations service Connecting Home, Ian Hamm, the apology brought an unexpected “relief” similar to that he felt on Kevin Rudd’s apology as Prime Minister in 2008.

Speaking ahead of the Chief Commissioners address, Mr Hamm stated “this was not a day to celebrate” and he “never thought that this day would come” with frustration around the timing post-referendum.

“There are still many unresolved issues...and this apology, no way touches, changes, does anything with any of those...but certainly today is an opportunity to perhaps take the first step in the direction of being different. The apology is given, I hope, in good faith,” Mr Hamm said.

He also asked the Chief Commissioner to embrace it when he is labelled ‘woke’ for his apology.

"Wear it as a badge of honor of doing what needed to be done, which should have always been done, which has to be done,” Mr Hamm said.

Speaking afterward, Mr Hamm told National Indigenous Times he didn’t expect to feel the sense of relief he did on hearing the apology, and held hopes it could serve as a catalyst for positive change.

“I think other police Commissioners around Australia would do well to see what the Victorian Commissioner has done and ask themselves, ‘should I be doing that as well’.” he said.

Earlier in May, Chief Commissioner Patton apologised on behalf of Victorian Police to the Yoorrook Justice Commission for the past and present actions of the force that inflicted trauma on First Nations people throughout the state.