Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Aaron Pene leaves Storm to sign with Super League club

Martin Gabor -
The Storm have released Aaron Pene effective immediately, with the prop forward taking up an opportunity with a Super League club. (Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The Storm could be on the hunt for a mid-season recruit after they granted Aaron Pene an immediate release from the club, with the prop forward headed to the English Super League after two stints with Melbourne.

Pene played 10 games for the Storm before he moved to the Warriors in 2022, with the forward returning last year where he played another eight games off the bench.

He played four games in the front row for the Sunshine Coast in the Queensland Cup this season, with Pene now heading north for more opportunities which opens up a roster spot should the Storm be looking for another middle forward.

Aaron Pene spent a season at the Warriors in between two stints in Melbourne. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Aaron Pene spent a season at the Warriors in between two stints in Melbourne. (Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

“I’ve loved every minute of my time at this club. Every person at some point through my time here has had a positive impact on my football career and in my life outside,” Pene said.

“It’s never easy leaving a place you love and call home. I remember when I first arrived and the club saying that you need to be good people before being good footballers. That’s what makes this club so special.

“To the members and fans of this club, thank you for all your love and support and I wish nothing but the best to everyone in the future. I’m truly grateful to everyone here and will miss them all - from friends and work colleagues to family.”

Ad

Storm director of football Frank Ponissi said it was a tough call to let Pene go given clubs are desperate to have depth in the middle.

“While reluctant to release Aaron at this stage of the season, this was too good an opportunity for him to pass up,” he said.

“He will always be a member of our 2020 premiership squad when we relocated to Queensland through the trying Covid period.

“We know Aaron will add great value to his new club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Martin Gabor - NCA NewsWire

   Related   

Sport
From one coast to another, Wallam finds a touch of family in her team's Indigenous design
Donnell Wallam’s defining leap onto the game’s horizon after landing from quite...
Andrew Mathieson 24 May 2024
Sport
Culture Round bringing Indigenous communities closer to Super Rugby competition
Next to finally capping for Australia in a not-so-distant Wallabies’ future, it...
Andrew Mathieson 24 May 2024
Sport
Phil Krakouer law suit to grow into Indigenous class action against the AFL
Legal proceedings by Phil Krakouer and on behalf of his brother Jim and other In...
Andrew Mathieson 24 May 2024
Sport
Hornby backs Latrell for Origin return
South Sydney interim coach Ben Hornby says Latrell Mitchell “wouldn’t let anyo...
Martin Gabor 24 May 2024

   Martin Gabor   

News
'More than 100 dead' in Papua New Guinea landslide
More than 100 people are estimated to have been killed in a landslide in remote...
Australian Associated Press 24 May 2024
Sport
Hornby backs Latrell for Origin return
South Sydney interim coach Ben Hornby says Latrell Mitchell “wouldn’t let anyo...
Martin Gabor 24 May 2024
News
New Human Rights Commission president appointed
The head of Victoria's Indigenous justice and truth-telling body has been named...
Andrew Brown 24 May 2024
Sport
Aaron Pene leaves Storm to sign with Super League club
The Storm could be on the hunt for a mid-season recruit after they granted Aar...
Martin Gabor 24 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."