NRL launches 2024 Indigenous Round

Jarred Cross -
Aidan Sezer, Tyrone Peachey, Daine Laurie, Rhiannon Byers, Shaylee Bent, Tyrone Munro, Shaquai Mitchell, Isaiah Tass and Connor Watson at the NRL's Indigenous Round in Sydney. (Image: Facebook)

Australia's rugby league boss says the NRL’s annual celebration of First Nations culture’s significance “can’t be understated” as the league prepares for its 10th Indigenous Round this weekend.

The NRL launched their annual Indigenous Round this week, with all clubs donning traditional art and storytelling-inspired jerseys with all venues using traditional place names and Welcome to Country ceremonies ahead of each match. 

In a release on Thursday, the NRL said “ Indigenous Round has elevated and celebrated First Nations history and culture through the game, providing a platform for the promotion of important First Nations issues”.

“The importance of NRL Indigenous Round on our annual calendar can't be understated,” ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys said.

In launching Multicultural Round in March, the NRL said First Nations players made up 12 per cent and 17 per cent of the men’s and women’s competitions respectively.

“First Nations culture is intertwined in the fabric of Rugby League at all levels and it is more important than ever for us to recognise and celebrate that connection and ensure that we continue to move forward together," V'landys said.

“Rugby League's ability to reach into our Indigenous communities and inspire the next generation is truly special.

"Our game has been privileged to be graced by some of the finest Indigenous athletes this country has ever produced and again we look forward to celebrating the involvement of First Nations people at all levels of the game this weekend.”

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said the league is committed to Indigenous inclusion, education, empowerment and positive impact stretching outside of the game. 

“Throughout the round we will be encouraging fans to explore and connect with our First Nations culture by providing educational resources on our website and promoting National Reconciliation Week activities happening across the country in the week following Indigenous Round,” Abdo said.

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."