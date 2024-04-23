Injury ends Boland’s County Championship stint

Scott Boland's County Championship has ended after just one match with the 35-year-old ruled out of the remainder of the English season through injury.

Initially thought to be an ankle or calf complaint, scans have revealed a foot injury that will require "significant recovery and rehabilitation", ending Boland's maiden English first class appearance.

Touted as Durham's marquee overseas signing, Boland delivered just 13 overs on debut earlier this month, returning figures of 0-54 against Warwickshire before succumbing to the injury.

He was subsequently withdrawn from Durham's attack, Durham captain Scott Borthwick not willing to risk Boland the following day.

"Scott Boland is okay. He has a bit of a niggle in his ankle or calf, I think, but the way the scoreboard was, it was sensible for him to go off (on Friday) and get some treatment on it," Borthwick said at the time.

"There was no point in taking risks on him this time of year, especially with the situation of the game. We'll just monitor it."

Following the news, Durham director of cricket, Marcus North confirmed the division one county had moved quickly in signing fellow Victorian Peter Siddle as Boland's replacement.

"It was important we acted quickly to replace Scott Boland and we have done that with the addition of Peter Siddle for the County Championship," North said.

"It is very disappointing to lose Scott after just one game and we wish him all the best in his recovery.

"We look forward to welcoming Pete to Durham and watching him play a key part in our success on the field in the coming weeks."

A timeframe for Boland's recovery has not yet been set.