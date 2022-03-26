A 22 year-old Noongar man has died in Perth’s Hakea Prison.

The Department of Justice issued a statement confirming the death of the young man, who was found inside his cell on Friday night.

“Prison officers and medical staff at the remand facility provided first aid and attempted to resuscitate the man,” a spokesperson said.

“Paramedics arrived at the prison and continued first aid during his ambulance transfer to Fiona Stanley Hospital.

“Preliminary reports indicate there are no suspicious circumstances.”

A report will be prepared for the coroner.