Larrakia human rights advocate appointed NT's Children's Commissioner

A Larrakia woman with "significant experience as a lawyer and human rights advocate" has been appointed as the Northern Territory Children's Commissioner, Attorney General and Minister for Justice Chansey Paech announced Friday.

Shahleena Musk, who has more than 20 years of experience in law and youth justice policy, commences in the role on 22 January 2024.

Ms Musk gained her legal qualifications in Darwin and is admitted as a legal practitioner in the Supreme Courts of the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Victoria.

Most recently, she managed law and justice projects at the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency.

Ms Musk has worked as a human rights and youth justice advocate, criminal lawyer, and prosecutor; and has extensive experience in policy development, project delivery, law reform, and strategic research.

As the first Aboriginal person to graduate with a law degree from the NT University and be admitted to the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory, Ms Musk has "not only paved the way for social change, she has been an inspiration and mentor to other Territorians", the Attorney General said.

The Children's Commissioner has a crucial role in protecting and advancing the rights, care, safety, and wellbeing of children across the Northern Territory.

Mr Paech, an Eastern Arrernte man who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday, said Ms Musk brings "a wealth of skills and experience" to the role, having worked to improve legal and policy outcomes for children, youth, families, and communities for more than 20 years.

"I proudly welcome Ms Musk to this role with full faith in her ability and commitment to fulfil this remit," he said.