A magnitude 6.7 undersea earthquake has struck the south Pacific region of Vanuatu, according to the US Geological Survey.

The 'quake struck 102 kilometres from Luganville, Vanuatu's second largest city at 3:47pm Central Pacific Standard Time.

The undersea seismic event was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres.

An alert was not issued by the United States Tsunami Warning System.

Australia's Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no threat of a tsunami.